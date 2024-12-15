Rana Sanaullah criticizes PTI for promoting divisive politics, fake news

Adviser to the Prime Minister, Rana Sanaullah, has criticized the PTI for allegedly fostering a culture of abusive language among youth towards political opponents.

Speaking at an event in Faisalabad, he called for an end to the politics of hate, chaos, and vulgarity, accusing the PTI of spreading fake news and creating a divisive political environment.

He further claimed that PTI leaders abandoned their workers during crucial moments and propagated false allegations of violence.

Rana Sanaullah highlighted the government's efforts under the Prime Minister’s leadership to achieve economic stability.

He also commended Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for her dedicated work towards public welfare.