Sunday, December 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rana Sanaullah criticizes PTI for promoting divisive politics, fake news

Rana Sanaullah criticizes PTI for promoting divisive politics, fake news
Web Desk
7:30 PM | December 15, 2024
National

Adviser to the Prime Minister, Rana Sanaullah, has criticized the PTI for allegedly fostering a culture of abusive language among youth towards political opponents.

Speaking at an event in Faisalabad, he called for an end to the politics of hate, chaos, and vulgarity, accusing the PTI of spreading fake news and creating a divisive political environment.

He further claimed that PTI leaders abandoned their workers during crucial moments and propagated false allegations of violence.

Rana Sanaullah highlighted the government's efforts under the Prime Minister’s leadership to achieve economic stability.

He also commended Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for her dedicated work towards public welfare.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1734247625.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024