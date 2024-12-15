Sunday, December 15, 2024
Relational, Dellsons Group forge strategic partnership

December 15, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI  -  Relational, a European-based leading business software provider, and Dellsons Group, a Pakistani well-established business consultancy firm, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at introducing Relational’s innovative business software solutions in Pakistan’s financial sector. In this regard, the partnership was formalized with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at a ceremony attended by senior executives from both organizations. This alliance represents a significant step forward in Relational’s global expansion strategy. Through this partnership, Dellsons Associates will leverage its extensive network and market expertise in Pakistan to introduce Relational’s cutting-edge fintech products and services to commercial banks and the financial sector across the country. By joining forces, the two companies aim to drive growth and support the digital transformation of Pakistan’s financial industry.

