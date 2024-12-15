Revitalising Energy

The renegotiation of agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) marks a significant step in the right direction. By addressing longstanding inefficiencies in Pakistan’s energy sector, the government has taken a commendable stride toward easing financial burdens and redirecting focus on sustainable energy solutions. However, this progress must not stop at renegotiations. The next logical and necessary objective is to ensure that power production is significantly increased and channelled effectively to industries—key drivers of economic revival. Without this focus, any attempt at economic recovery will remain half-hearted at best.

Pakistan’s economic stability is intrinsically tied to its energy sufficiency. Industries crippled by energy shortages cannot be expected to perform at their optimum, let alone lift the economy from its current slump. With unemployment surging and national production lagging, the energy sector holds the power—literally and figuratively—to transform the trajectory of the country’s progress. The government’s discussions with Tajikistan are a welcome initiative. Tajikistan, rich in hydropower resources, offers a unique opportunity for energy collaboration. A robust partnership with Tajikistan underlines a mutually beneficial approach: meeting Pakistan’s energy demands while fostering economic ties between the two nations. Regional collaboration of this nature not only diversifies Pakistan’s energy portfolio but also strengthens bilateral ties that could extend into trade and other economic ventures.

Nonetheless, such agreements must be pursued with vigilance. The terms of any partnership must ensure transparency and long-term viability for both parties. The potential benefits of regional energy diplomacy could set the stage for a transformative period in Pakistan’s energy and industrial sectors—if followed through with decisive action and effective implementation.

Pakistan must view this as a moment of opportunity to build sustainable infrastructure, ensure energy availability, and pave the way for broader economic stability. The time to act is now.