Rising talents shine in first round qualifiers at Khawaja Iftikhar Memorial Tennis Championship

LAHORE - The Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad Memorial National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 kicked off in style as the first-round qualifying matches for the men’s and boys’ U-18 singles unfolded on Saturday at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Courts, Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore. The championship witnessed enthusiastic participation from players aspiring to secure spots in the main draw. The opening matches saw fierce competition as the players showcased their skills and determination to advance to the final round of qualifiers. Mahir Nisar, a qualifier who traveled all the way from the USA to participate in the Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad Memorial National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024, expressed heartfelt admiration for the tennis legend Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad.“Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad was a true legend of tennis, excelling during his era both in the Subcontinent and later in Pakistan. Organising tournaments in the names of our legends is a commendable way to honor their contributions and inspire the younger generation by reminding them of their heroes.”

He added: “I would like to applaud Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi for taking such progressive initiatives that will undoubtedly benefit tennis in Pakistan in the long run. Offering lucrative prize money will surely motivate players to perform at their best. I wish Aisam and the entire organizing team the very best for this prestigious tournament.”