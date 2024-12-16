RMI celebrates 3rd convocation, awarding degrees to 435 graduates

Peshawar - In a momentous gathering, Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) marked its 3rd Convocation by awarding degrees to 435 graduates across a spectrum of disciplines. The ceremony held on Saturday brought together faculty, families, and distinguished guests to honour the achievements of the graduating class.

The diverse cohort included 76 nursing graduates, 108 MBBS students, 47 BDS students, 166 graduates in Allied Health Sciences, and 38 from Rehabilitation Sciences.

The ceremony also recognized 27 gold medallists for their outstanding academic achievements. Among them, 10 represented Rehman Medical College (RMC), 7 hailed from Rehman College of Dentistry (RCD), 5 from Rehman College of Allied Health Sciences (RCAHS), 2 from Rehman College of Nursing (RCN), and 3 from Rehman College of Rehabilitation Sciences (RCRS).

Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University, awarded degrees and gold medals. In his address, Dr Haq lauded RMI and its Chairmen Prof Dr Muhammad Rehman for its contributions to education and healthcare. He said RMC and RCD are preferred institutions for aspiring MBBS and BDS students among all colleges affiliated with KMU. He congratulated the graduates and their families for their academic accomplishments.

RMI Education serves as a cohesive platform encompassing medical, dental, and allied health education. Its five colleges — RMC, RCD, RCAHS, RCN, and RCRS — offer 14-degree programmes and 2 diploma programmes.

These institutions provide comprehensive undergraduate and postgraduate training, preparing skilled healthcare professionals.

This year saw several milestones for RMI Education. Three new programmes were launched at RCAHS, student enrolment expanded across disciplines, and alumni returned as faculty and consultants. RCD transitioned to a new campus, set for full commissioning by 2025. RMI also established academic collaborations, including a faculty development programme with KMU and an AI-based breast cancer detection initiative with GIK Institute. Additionally, RCD hosted the International Conference on Healthcare and Research (ICHR) 2023, with plans for an expanded edition in April 2024.

In healthcare, RMI increased its inpatient capacity to 658 beds, focusing on its not-for-profit RMI Relief initiative, which will soon integrate with the Sehat Card program. A new CSR initiative, offering free IT skills training to over 1,000 participants, is also set to launch. These initiatives reflect RMI’s commitment to fostering excellence in education and healthcare.

“This is a proud moment for the RMI community,” said Shafiq-ur-Rehman, CEO of RMI, during his address the convocation, “The dedication of our students and faculty has led us to this milestone. RMI continues to play a vital role in shaping the future of healthcare and education in Pakistan.”

The ceremony concluded with celebrations honouring the hard work and commitment of the graduates.