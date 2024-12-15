Saudi Crown Prince urged to play mediator’s role in Ukraine-Russia war

LAHORE - President Patriotic Companions Mian Mateen, in a letter, has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine through dialogue and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could play the role of mediator in this regard.

He said that the world is facing severe food shortage due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the largest wheat producing countries. This developing situation is leading to the third world war, he warned. He said that the war is not the solution of political issues in this modern era. He said that once Ukraine was part of Russia and unfortunately, not people on both the sides are at war and facing human and financial losses.

Mian Mateen also appealed to the Russian President Vladimir Putin to end this war and immediately start dialogue. He also asked the Russian President to soften the terms for dialogue and engage Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman so that he could play the role of a mediator. He said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a young and dynamic leader who can resolve the political issues. He also hoped that the New Year would begin with peace in the region if both the parties end fighting and agree to hold dialogue.