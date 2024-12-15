SDPI, UNFPA’s two-day D4D Symposium renews commitment to harness data for sustainable development

ISLAMABAD - The two-day Data for Development (D4D) Symposium concluded with a renewed commitment to harnessing the power of data for sustainable development, ensuring that Pakistan is better equipped to address its social, economic, and environmental challenges. The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) hosted the conclusion of the “Data for Development” (D4D) symposium, an initiative aimed at strengthening the role of data in driving sustainable development across Pakistan, said a press release. The event brought together policymakers, development practitioners, and stakeholders to discuss the challenges and opportunities associated with data collection, protection, and usage. In her keynote address, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam lauded D4D as a groundbreaking initiative. “This project is driving a paradigm shift in development by convening all relevant stakeholders from public departments across the country,”

she remarked.