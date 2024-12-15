Sindh govt to develop economic zones for Chinese companies: Minister

KARACHI - The Sindh government is working to develop two special economic zones in Karachi to facilitate Chinese investors in setting up various industries in collaboration with local businessmen. This was stated by Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development on Saturday. Speaking as the chief guest on Saturday at the 10th Beauty, Fitness, and Consumer Health International Expo at Expo Centre Karachi, the provincial minister highlighted that multiple industries are being established in Karachi, the commercial hub of the country, mainly due to shifts in global trade policies for China.

Several countries plan to end direct imports from China, but Chinese products could still be indirectly imported via other countries, particularly from Pakistan, which will be the preferred destination for importers and exporters under the emerging trade opportunities. Nasir Hussain Shah urged Pakistani businessmen to collaborate with their Chinese counterparts to attract investment in various sectors and enhance exports under the “Made-in-Pakistan” brand. He further stated that the Sindh government is actively working with different industrial zones in Karachi to develop their infrastructure in line with specific plans and requirements. These zones have been empowered with financial and administrative autonomy to establish themselves sustainably, he said. Highlighting the province’s achievements in energy, Nasir Hussain Shah mentioned that the government had achieved a significant milestone in power generation. A remarkably low tariff of 3.5 cents per unit has been approved for the planned solar park, which is set to provide affordable electricity to the residents of Karachi and Sindh in different phases.

The provincial government is also working to further empower local governments in Sindh to provide relief to the masses. A bill addressing this is expected to be passed in the provincial assembly on the directives of the party leadership, he added. Nasir Hussain Shah mentioned the participation of foreign delegates in the four-day exhibition reflects positive developments in the country, particularly with the inflows of foreign investments. On the occasion, Executive Director of Ecommerce Gateway Muhammad Uzair Nizam remarked that the participation of foreign and local delegates and businessmen showcases Pakistan’s positive image on the global stage, attracting traders, investors, and tourists to the country.

He also noted that business and economic activities are evolving from traditional sectors to emerging industries such as beauty, fitness, and consumer health. These sectors are creating significant opportunities for investment and employment at both global and local levels.

More than 2,000 renowned brands and 350 companies from seven countries, including the USA, China, Korea, Iran, Turkey, and Indonesia, are participating in the expo. The exhibition is expected to attract 40,000 visitors and generate $20 million in revenue through service exports, B2B deals, sponsorships, and tourism-related activities.

The event aims to provide a platform for stakeholders, experts, and consumers in Pakistan’s emerging healthcare, fitness, and wellness sectors. It also seeks to introduce new beauty trends and innovations to the Pakistani audience, thereby enhancing the country’s global presence in these industries.