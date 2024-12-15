Six die in road accidents in Multan, Muzafargarh

MULTAN/ MUZAFARGARH - Four people died while 13 were injured in a road accident in Sinawan here on Saturday.

According to rescue officials, a speeding passenger van en route from Kot Adu to Multan collided with a tractor trolley. As a result, four people died on the spot while 13 passengers were seriously injured. The dead were identified as Javed (42), Ghulam Abbas (42), Ghulam Shabbir (58) and Muhammad Arif (50).

The injured were shifted to Kot Addu and Sanawan hospitals for treatment. The police have started an investigation.

Meanwhile, two brothers were run over by a tractor-trolley near Karor Lal Eisan. According to Rescue officials, a tractor trolley loaded with sugarcane hit a motorcycle near 90 Morr Tehsil Karor Lal Eisan. As a result, two brothers, Adeel and Shakil, died on the spot. The tractor trolley driver managed to escape. Rescue teams shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place due to speeding and carelessness. Police took the tractor trolley into custody.

Dacoits kill man in Vehari

A man was shot dead by robbers in Garha Mor police limits on Saturday.

According to police sources, Qari Abdul Qayum, a caretaker of a mosque at Mouza Zaheerabad Saheed, was going home after offering prayers when he was intercepted by two robbers. The criminals held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched cash and a mobile phone from him. The robbers shot him dead when he tried to resist and fled.

Garha Mor police reached the spot and started an investigation after shifting the body to a nearby hospital for autopsy. A case has also been registered against unidentified criminals.