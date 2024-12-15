Sunday, December 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Six die in road accidents in Multan, Muzafargarh

According to eyewitnesses, the incidents took place due to speeding and carelessness

Our Staff Reporter
December 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN/ MUZAFARGARH  -  Four people died while 13 were injured in a road accident in Sinawan here on Saturday.

According to rescue officials, a speeding passenger van en route from Kot Adu to Multan collided with a tractor trolley. As a result, four people died on the spot while 13 passengers were seriously injured. The dead were identified as Javed (42), Ghulam Abbas (42), Ghulam Shabbir (58) and Muhammad Arif (50).

The injured were shifted to Kot Addu and Sanawan hospitals for treatment. The police have started an investigation.

Meanwhile, two brothers were run over by a tractor-trolley near Karor Lal Eisan. According to Rescue officials, a tractor trolley loaded with sugarcane hit a motorcycle near 90 Morr Tehsil Karor Lal Eisan. As a result, two brothers, Adeel and Shakil, died on the spot. The tractor trolley driver managed to escape. Rescue teams shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Govt urged to empower journalist safety body

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place due to speeding and carelessness. Police took the tractor trolley into custody.

Dacoits kill man in Vehari

A man was shot dead by robbers in Garha Mor police limits on Saturday.

According to police sources, Qari Abdul Qayum, a caretaker of a mosque at Mouza Zaheerabad Saheed, was going home after offering prayers when he was intercepted by two robbers. The criminals held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched cash and a mobile phone from him. The robbers shot him dead when he tried to resist and fled.

Garha Mor police reached the spot and started an investigation after shifting the body to a nearby hospital for autopsy. A case has also been registered against unidentified criminals.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1734155863.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024