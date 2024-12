FAISALABAD - The price control magistrate arrested six shopkeepers on charge of sheer violation of price control act here on Saturday. A spokesman for the local administration said that price control magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum inspected 205 shops in various markets and bazaars and imposed a fine of Rs. 21,000 on the profiteers. He also arrested six shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control act while further action against them was under progress, he added.