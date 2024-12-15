Youth determined to provide free edu to poor children in SW

South waziristan - The youth of tribal district South Waziristan are determined to provide free education to underprivileged children.

The erstwhile FATA region continues to grapple with an array of social and economic challenges, exacerbated by the lack of realistic policies and the government’s persistent indifference to crucial issues like education. Despite frequent verbal commitments, successive governments have unfortunately never truly prioritized education in the region since the FATA merger. However, a ray of hope shines through various private organizations operating in the merged districts, striving to provide free education to underprivileged children, even amidst the dire circumstances.

In this deeply neglected important sector, the efforts of a few youth from Waziristan are creating a platform for children to envision a brighter future. Raidoor Free Academy stands as a living example of how a professionally managed non-profit organization is educating over 300 children in the Ragzai area of South Waziristan. Ihsan Sahar, who runs the Raidoor Free Academy, partnered with four other individuals to gain community support and commitment for the cause of educating children.

He explained that the funds collected from the community are insufficient for the campaign. The academy began without a building, roof, or even a boundary wall. Children are studying in harsh weather conditions while sitting on rocks.

Swinging between hope and despair, compliance and rebellion, Mr. Ihsan laments that the government is unwilling to undertake any positive work in the area. As a result, he has to work harder to gather resources from the local community to organize his initiatives. “We are trying to pull children out of darkness, pain, and helplessness so that they can become exemplary individuals in their personal lives. Still, this gives us the strength to continue our struggle, even though we lack the resources needed to run our campaigns.”