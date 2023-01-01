Share:

LAHORE - Polio campaign is under way in five districts of Punjab includ­ing Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sheikhupura and Mianwali.

On the second day of the cam­paign polio workers went door-to-door to administer two drops of polio vaccine to children.

So far 1.1 million children have been vaccinated in the drive. In Lahore 0.4 million children were vaccinated on day one followed by Faisalabad (0.3 million), Sheikhupura (0.26 million), Sheikhupura (80 thousand) and Mianwali (one thousand). The campaign will continue for seven days in Lahore and Faisalabad while in rest of the districts the campaign will last five days. All union councils of Lahore and Faisalabad have been included in the campaign. While in rest of the districts, only selected union councils have been included.

In his message head of the polio programme in Punjab Mr Khizer Afzaal Chaudhary cau­tioned that virus could spread with the movement of high risk and mobile populations.

The current campaign has been launched to block virus circulation, stressed the EOC head saying parents needed to cooperate with polio teams.

He reiterated that vaccina­tion of children in every polio drive was the best decision of parents. It was in the hands of parents to make the future of their children safe. Mr Kh­izer disclosed that plan to stop polio virus circulation in 2023 was being implemented