SARGODHA - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed fine of Rs84,000 on eleven food points and three milk-carrying vehicles on the charge of adulteration. Ac­cording to the PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (Op­erations) Shahbaz Sarwar checked various food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs84,000 on 11 food outlets over violation.