FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Naqvi reshuffled 44 station house officers (SHOs) across the district here on Tuesday. According to the public re­lations branch of the CPO office, the SHOs posted at 44 police stations were re­shuffled on administrative grounds.All the SHOs have been directed to assume their new postings with an immediate effect. Tahir An­war has been posted SHO Roshanwala police station, Ali Akram Goraya Saddar Faisalabad, Munazam Aslam Gujjar Mansoorabad, Sheikh Shoaib Samanabad, Hamad Yousaf Chak Jhumra, Umar Sarfraz Sahianwala, Sarfraz Randhawa FIEDMC, Imran Javed Batala Colony, Ijaz Dar Sandal Bar, Rizwan Shaukat City Jarranwala, Riaz-ud-Din Saddar Jarranwala, Shakeeb Raza Satiana, Riaz Uthwal Lundianwala, Musaddaq Riaz Buchiana, Aftab Ahmed Balochni, Mian Mujahid City Samundri, Shahid Pannu City Tandlianwala, Rana Asif Saddar Tandlianwala, Kha­lid Kaliar Bahlik, Babar Wa­zir Tandlianwala, Shahid Ali Awan Mamu Kanjan, Rana Javed D-Type Colony, Rai Af­tab Thikriwala, Besharat Ali Madina Town, Sufyan Butter Sargodha Road, Abdul Jab­bar Civil Lines, Farah Batool Women, Attique Shah Kot­wali, Mohsin Munir Basra Jhang Bazar, Khalid Pervez Terkhani, Basit Randhawa Rail Bazaar, Rana Maghfoor Nishatabad, Rana Arshad Dijkot, Arsalan Bari Fac­tory Area, Mian Wajid GM Abad, Asim Mahes Gulberg, Khawaja Imran Manan Razaabad, Afzal Cheema Sadar Samundri, Yousaf Shahzad Khurrianwala, Jun­aid NAzir Gujjar Peoples Col­ony, Zeeshan Khalid Rand­hawa Millat Town, Asif Toor Garrh, Rai Asif has been posted SHO Mureedwala.