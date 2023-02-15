Share:

QUETTA - About nine ships carrying 450,000 metric tonnes of imported wheat will be arrived at Gwadar port in the first week of March, due to which large-scale commercial boom is going to start at Gwadar port in the beginning of next month.

Operational preparations are in final stages for import of wheat in such a large volume at Gwadar Port for which all stakeholders includ­ing Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), Pasco, LNC, Navy 3rd FP, secu­rity agencies, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar, Gwadar Customs, Gwadar Port Authority and Gwadar Interna­tional Terminal Limited are busy.

These views were expressed by Secretary National Food Security Zafar Hassan while chairing an im­portant coordination meeting with Gwadar Port Operators and Gwadar International Terminal Limited here Tuesday to discuss the detailed op­erational management of wheat im­port at Gwadar Port. China Overseas Ports Holding Company Chairman Yu Bo, Chief Operating Officer Gwadar International Terminal Limited Hio Jian, General Manager Operations Trading Corporation of Pakistan Shi­raz Ali, Managing Director Pasco Cap­tain (retd) Saeed Ahmed and others were present in the meeting.

Gwadar International Terminal Limited chairman told the meeting that the import and delivery of urea was practiced at Gwadar port in the last month in which no shortcoming was revealed. He said that anchorage was ensured for incoming ships and two vessels could be operated simul­taneously by 200 vehicles for wheat operations on a daily basis.

The Secretary National Food Se­curity, while giving an indication to Gwadar Port to give this kind of busi­ness, said that this port, equipped with all kinds of facilities, was pro­viding ease in the delivery of prod­ucts, while 450,000 metric tonnes of wheat was transported through Gwadar Port. A formal agreement was signed last year between TCP and Gwadar International Termi­nal Limited for importation. This agreement is a major step towards enhancing the natural potential of Gwadar Port as a logistics hub in the region which will ultimately contrib­ute $10 billion in GDP to Pakistan’s economy, he said. He said that Gwa­dar International Terminal Limited’s statement said that Trading Corpora­tion of Pakistan and Gwadar Interna­tional Terminal Limited ratified the agreement on December 9.

The Economic Coordination Com­mittee of the Cabinet approved the lowest bid of a Russian company to import 450,000 metric tonnes of wheat through Gwadar Port, he said.

He said that it was decided that the additional cost of inland trans­portation from Gwadar port would be borne by the pass which would be collected from the provinces at the time of release of wheat stocks.

Import of wheat through Gwadar will mark the beginning of a new era of business, trade and commer­cial activities at Gwadar Port, he maintained.

Gwadar Port Authority announced the preparation of wheat import us­ing Gwadar port as a new milestone and said that the import of wheat will boost commercial activities in Gwadar, it would also boost the em­ployment potential as there will be a large demand for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled manpower when such activities take off.