Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Health Secretary Saleh Nasir on Tuesday said as many as six absentee doc­tors were dismissed from the service, while disciplin­ary action has been initiated against 57 other doctors.

He said this during a meeting of the secretaries’ committee chaired by Balo­chistan Chief Secretary Ab­dul Aziz Uqaili here.

The health secretary fur­ther said show cause notices have also been issued to 40 doctors doing private prac­tice instead of performing government duties.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary lauded the stern action against the violating doctors saying, “There will be no compro­mise on the provision of health services to the public.”

“Stern action should be continued against the doc­tors guilty of negligence in performing their duties,” the CS added.

Acknowledging the servic­es of doctors in remote areas of the province, he said that additional allowance should be given to postgraduate doc­tors on duty in remote areas.

The meeting also reviewed giving one to two years of training to postgraduate doc­tors posted in harsh areas. At least three years of posting in their respective areas should be a must for postgraduate doctors.

Earlier, the health sec­retary presented the draft policy regarding postgradu­ate doctors