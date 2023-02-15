Share:

LAHORE - The 7th National Road Cycling Championship Men/ Women, Elite/Junior will take place from February 17 to 20 at Northern Bypass, Motorway Peshawar.

According to Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President Syed Azhar Ali Shah and Secretary General Moazzam Khan Klair, top (elite and junior) men and women cyclists of the country will compete during the national cycling event, the purpose of which is to provide maximum opportunities to the national cyclists to exhibit their prowess at national level and earn a place in the national squad to represent the country at international level.

They thanked Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their all-out support for promotion of cycling in the country.