KARACHI - The KMC Veterinary Services department seized 900 kilograms of illegally slaughtered meat in two different raids against the sale of sub-standard and illegally prepared meat in the city. The staff of Veterinary Department confiscated 500-kg of meat from illegal slaughter in Soldier Bazar market in district East and handed it over to a welfare institution, while during another operation, illegal slaughter in Orangi Town area of district West seized 400-kg of meat and deposited it in the welfare institution, said a statement on Tuesday. Despite the law and order situation in Orangi Town, the officers of the Veterinary Services Department controlled the situation with the help of the relevant staff and the operation to stop the sale of illegal slaughter meat was completed. Shopkeepers selling meat of illegal slaughter in different areas have been warned to desist from doing so otherwise strict action will be taken against them.