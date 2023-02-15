Share:

These days everyone is aware of education. Which is very important in our daily lives. But still, no one is thinking about the flawed admissions system. Mostly, higher education is disrupted due to a flawed admission system in Pakistan. Somewhere because of late Admission, a year or two years are wasted.

Because teachers are not taking them or allowing them to attend the classes. That is one of the biggest issues in Pakistan. It is my humble request to the government of Pakistan that kindly take care of this big issue. Because of late admission, a year should not be wasted.

If the government accepts our letter and solves our problem, we will be very much thankful.

SANGEEN RAFIQ,

Turbat.