ISLAMABAD - The controversy over the ‘adverse’ remarks allegedly attributed to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial that ‘the country had just one honest Prime Minster’ echoed in the Senate for an­other day with the government’s top law officer facing criticism from the ruling coalition for issuing a clarifica­tion on the issue.

The matter created an uproar in the house as PTI launched fresh sal­vo at the ruling coalition and blamed it for defying judgments of the courts

and using delaying tactics to hold general elections in the two provincial assemblies.

There was complete pan­demonium in the Senate on Tuesday when Chairman Sen­ate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjra­ni prorogued the house without transacting any agenda present on the orders the day.

Last Friday, PML-N Senator Irfanul Haque Siddiqui speak­ing in the house had objected to the alleged remarks of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), which were widely reported by national media. Calling the remarks disturbing, he ques­tioned who has given the privi­lege to the Chief Justice that he has declared all prime minis­ters of the country, except one, dishonest. At the outset of the sitting, Law Minister Azam Na­zeer Tarar said that he wanted to bring on record the Attor­ney General of Pakistan (AGP) Shehzad Ata Elahi’s clarifica­tion on Chief Justice’s remarks. He said that AGP has conveyed his explanation to him through a letter.

The law minister said the At­torney General has given a nar­rative that he was present in the courtroom and the CJP has not uttered remarks about the hon­esty of any Prime Minister. He said that the reports of social media while quoting the Chief Justice that ‘the country had just one honest Prime Minister’ were incorrect.

Former Chairman Senate and PPP stalwart Mian Raza Raba­ni questioned the clarification of the top law officer and said, “How AGP dared to clarify the proceedings of the house.”

He said the Attorney General has a privilege under the Con­stitution that he could sit in both the houses of the parlia­ment, but was not a member of either house.

“He cannot control the pro­ceedings of the house. He can­not talk on behalf of this house. He cannot issue a clarification on behalf of this house. Let it be very clear,” he remarked.

Rabbani stressed that the AGP should have defended the par­liament in the courtroom when it used to be whipped and at­tacked by the judiciary.

He underlined that the house should take serious exception to the letter written by the Attor­ney General and opined that the letter should not be placed on record of the house.

Law Minister Senator Tarar clarified that this must not be made an issue. AGP has just clarified that social media has misreported the remarks that were never uttered, he added.

Pointing out that he and Rab­bani were not there, he said the Attorney General was present in the courtroom. “There is no need to go deep down into the issue,” he stressed.

He pointed out that if some­one has done it with good inten­tions, there was no need for his criticism. He advised that they should move forward instead of complicating things.

On this, Rabbani again said AGP has no right to comment on the parliamentary proceedings. He added that a clarification should have been issued by the Registrar Supreme Court.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem said the Chief Justice also spoke about incomplete parliament and this should also be dis­cussed. He said if the govern­ment really respects the judi­ciary, it should also respect the Constitution. He chided the law minister by saying how they can move forward when Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assem­blies stood dissolved and gener­al elections to these assemblies were not being announced.

“Is Lahore High Court not a court? Why are you not imple­menting its order for immediate holding of elections in Punjab,” he questioned.

Senator Tarar reminded him that the Supreme Court had also noted that the PTI delib­erately quit the assemblies and it should have taken part in the National Assembly proceedings when the amendments in the NAB law were being discussed in the house. He advised the op­position party that it needed in­trospection.

Before proroguing the house, Senate chairman said that the members did not look serious in taking up the business as many lawmakers from both the sides were compelling the chair to let them speak on the issue.