MULTAN - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Local Campus Regional Director Qaiser Abbas Kazmi said that the admission schedule for the spring 2023 semester has been released and sent to all re­gional offices and tutors.

He was addressing to intro­ductory session with the tutors in Khanewal about the semester spring 2023 admissions.

Admissions would continue till February 21, 2023, while ad­missions for BS Science subjects, MPhil, and PhD until February 15 (today). Apart from this, other admissions are starting from the 1st of March, 2023. He directed the tutors to play their role with the Allama Iqbal Open University administration in making the ad­mission campaign successful in their areas.

SUGAR MILL RE-FUNCTIONS AFTER FIVE YEAS

Haseeb Waqqas Sugar Mill (HWSML), a public limited com­pany being closed for the last five years in Alipur was made re-functional on Tuesday.

Farmers of the area organised here a ceremony in the connec­tion with pump and show. The boiler of the mill was switched on and a fire was lit in the boiler. Prayers were offered followed by sweets distributed to mark jubilation.

Farmers including Allah Dad Khan, Ghulam Sarwar, Shaukat Ali, Rahim Bakhsh and many oth­ers on the occasion, expressed their happiness on re-starting of the mill. They said that after the closure of the mill some 5 years ago, about 900 families of Alipur and beyond were unemployed with development stopped across the entire region following reduction of the cash flow.

They further said that the sug­arcane farmers had to face many difficulties to sell their sugarcane as the mill seized its functioning.

“I was forced to carry sugar­cane and sell it in pieces on ac­count of enormous increase in sugarcane transportation costs,” a farmer Ali Ghazanfar told me­dia. He said that now with the re-opening and functionalisation of the mill, farmers would be able to get the right price for their sugar­cane crop and collecting reason­able profit like in the past.