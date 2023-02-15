Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of the UK-based All-Party Parliamentary Groups (AP­PGs) on Freedom of Religion or Belief called on National Assem­bly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House, the other day.

Issues related to religious in­tolerance, interfaith harmony and human rights (HR) violations particularly in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) came under discussion. National Assembly speaker said Pakistan always adopted a constructive approach toward the rights of all citizens including minorities. He said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights for all. He said Pakistan is deeply concerned about the surge in re­ligious intolerance particularly incidents of desecration of Holy Quran were very unfortunate and highly condemnable. Also, human rights violations in IIOJK are ex­tremely disappointing and needs immediate global attention.

NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said that minorities have been playing a productive role in the national development of the country. He informed the del­egation that national assembly and provincial assemblies have reserved seats for minorities. He further said that Pakistan has a ministry for religious affairs and inter-faith harmony which works proactively to ensure that the in­terests and rights of every citizen including minorities are protect­ed as per the Constitution.

The APPGs delegation thanked the National Assembly speaker for the warm reception and ap­preciated Pakistan’s efforts to­ward promoting global peace and harmony. They supported Pakistan’s stance on the Kash­mir issue and assured that APPG will continue to make efforts in this regard. They assured that as representative of the Muslim community in the UK, APPG will play its role to promote religious tolerance and build a soft image of Muslims around the world.