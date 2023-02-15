Share:

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Assembly has unanimously passed the Isra Uni-versity’s Amendment Bill which enabled the Var­sity an autonomous insti­tution. With the passage of the Bill, Isra University will become a fully autonomous institu-tion and it shall not be reliant on any individual.

As per the Bill, the su­preme authority of the decision making shall re­main in the hands of the Isra Universi-ty’s Board of Governors, the University’s spokesman Am-jad Shah said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The spokesman said that after the passage of the Bill, the future of the students and the employees of the Var-sity had been secured.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Nazir Ashraf Laghari thanked the honorable members of the Sindh Assembly, Minis­ters, Speaker Agha Siraj Dur­rani, Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah and also to the honorable members of the Board of Governors of Isra University for the pas­sage of the Bill.