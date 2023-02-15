HYDERABAD - The Sindh Assembly has unanimously passed the Isra Uni-versity’s Amendment Bill which enabled the Varsity an autonomous institution. With the passage of the Bill, Isra University will become a fully autonomous institu-tion and it shall not be reliant on any individual.
As per the Bill, the supreme authority of the decision making shall remain in the hands of the Isra Universi-ty’s Board of Governors, the University’s spokesman Am-jad Shah said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.
The spokesman said that after the passage of the Bill, the future of the students and the employees of the Var-sity had been secured.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Nazir Ashraf Laghari thanked the honorable members of the Sindh Assembly, Ministers, Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah and also to the honorable members of the Board of Governors of Isra University for the passage of the Bill.