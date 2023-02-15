Share:

LAHORE - Certificates and prizes were dis­tributed among the graduating students of at Jamia Hajveria Data Darbar during the annual Kha­tam-i-Bukhari Sharif ceremony.

The passing out graduates were also honoured with Dastar-i-Fazeelat. Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Za­kat and Ushar Barrister Syed Az­far Ali Nasir was the chief guest at the ceremony, while Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Dr Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari presid­ed over the event. Before partici­pating in the ceremony, the care­taker minister visited the shrine of Usman Ali Al-Hajveri Data Ganj Bakhsh, the spiritual figure of the Subcontinent and recited Fateha there.

Addressing the annual Khatam-i-Bukhari Sharif ceremony, Bar­rister Azfar Ali Nasir congratu­lated the graduating students and their parents and said that Jamia Hajveria had emerged as a unique center of knowledge and research in a short period of time. “Happy to know that currently 500 stu­dents are quenching their thirst for knowledge at Jamia Hajveria,” said the minister. He said that it was a blessing to learn an au­thentic collection of hadiths like Bukhari Sharif. “There is no doubt that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine is the source of distribu­tion of both spiritual and worldly knowledge alike,” he said. Azfar Ali Nasir prayed that the students, who graduated from Jamia Hajve­ria would spread the message of peace, love and tolerance in their practical lives