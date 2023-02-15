Share:

LAHORE - The 6th Commissioner Karachi Cup Girls Tournament was inaugurated by Commissioner Karachi’s wife Ayesha Iqbal Memon during a colorful opening ceremony held at Arambagh Court. Shahida Parveen Kayani, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Ahmed Ali Rajput, M Yaqub, Sadaf Jan Baloch, Mubeen Naz, Zaima Khatun, Nusrat Afzal, Talat Idris and others were also present.

Total three matches were decided on the first day of the event. In the first match, Bahria College (A) defeated KMA College by 18-28 points, in the second match, Bahria beat PECHS School by 15-30 while in the third match, Droupts College defeated Bahria College (B) 22-12.

In these matches, Kanza Ali, Umaima Abrar, Hafsa Jameel, Minayel Mohsin, Taiba Ch, Nasreen Khatri, Zoyakanor, Asra Kamran, Alfata Shoaib, Ayesha Baqer, Arzam Mukhtar, Aina Asif, Amima Khan, Tahseen Fatima, Zalekha, Maryam, Noor and Ayeqa gave wonderful performances. In the boys event, Karachi Basketball Club defeated DT Snappers by 75-52.

Daniyal Ahmed scored 28 points, Rajkumar Lakhwani 24 and M Faizan 21 points for the winners. Noor Mohammad scored 20 points, Mustafa scored 18 and Nafee Farooq scored 12 points.