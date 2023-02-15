Share:

LAHORE - Bata Pakistan emerged as champions of the 5th Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA) Cricket Gala 2023 that was held here over the weekend at the DHA Sports Complex Phase-VI. The two-day event saw eight teams competing in a cricket tournament, with matches lasting six overs each side while the semifinal and final were eight over a side matches.

The closing ceremony was graced as chief guest by former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, who appreciated the teams for their performance and praised their dedication to the sport. PFMA Chairman Mansoor Ehsan lauded the team spirit displayed by the players during the tournament. He said that such events are a sign of a healthy society and emphasized the importance of promoting sports and physical activity in the country.

The tournament was a fun-filled activity, which saw a large turnout of spectators who came to support their favorite teams. “The 5th PFMA Cricket Gala 2023 was a resounding success, and it once again highlighted the love and passion for the sport in Pakistan.