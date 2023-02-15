Share:

LAHORE: - Lahore Waste Management Company held a press confer­ence regarding current clean­liness condition of the city as well as for the future plans of the department. Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Rand­hawa, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider and CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din chaired the press conference.

Commissioner Lahore in­structed to take extra measures to ensure best cleanliness ar­rangements across the city.

While addressing the media CEO LWMC stated that LWMC has made extra efforts to ensure timely lifting of waste and work­ing on taking new reforms to in best interest of the public.

LWMC will work on waste re­duction projects like WTE and reaching out educational insti­tutes to educate the future of our country. Several Community Mobilization programs have been launched to raise aware­ness among masses in terms of proper disposal of waste.

Commissioner Lahore Mu­hammad Ali Randhawa instruct­ed to make job descriptions of operational officers to monitor the overall performance of staff.

He said that the carrot and sticks method will be applied on all employees. He gave standing instructions to improve cleanli­ness situation in the city on war footings, chairing the press con­ference he emphasized and gave directions regarding presence of officers in field and ensur­ing proper cleanliness in every nook and corner of the city.

Department should work as a team and every officer should own LWMC. It was also directed by Commissioner La­hore to the officers for main­taining smooth relations with all stakeholders and social sector of the society by resolv­ing their complaints and main­taining regular cleanliness.

He also instructed to mention clearance time of temporary collection points so that citi­zens can report. Commissioner Lahore. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider stated that the department is lifting around 6000 tons of waste on a daily basis with the help of LWMC workers and fleet. LWMC’s workshops are 24/7 operative to resolve the repair and main­tenance issues of LWMC fleet.