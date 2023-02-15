LAHORE: - Lahore Waste Management Company held a press conference regarding current cleanliness condition of the city as well as for the future plans of the department. Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider and CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din chaired the press conference.
Commissioner Lahore instructed to take extra measures to ensure best cleanliness arrangements across the city.
While addressing the media CEO LWMC stated that LWMC has made extra efforts to ensure timely lifting of waste and working on taking new reforms to in best interest of the public.
LWMC will work on waste reduction projects like WTE and reaching out educational institutes to educate the future of our country. Several Community Mobilization programs have been launched to raise awareness among masses in terms of proper disposal of waste.
Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa instructed to make job descriptions of operational officers to monitor the overall performance of staff.
He said that the carrot and sticks method will be applied on all employees. He gave standing instructions to improve cleanliness situation in the city on war footings, chairing the press conference he emphasized and gave directions regarding presence of officers in field and ensuring proper cleanliness in every nook and corner of the city.
Department should work as a team and every officer should own LWMC. It was also directed by Commissioner Lahore to the officers for maintaining smooth relations with all stakeholders and social sector of the society by resolving their complaints and maintaining regular cleanliness.
He also instructed to mention clearance time of temporary collection points so that citizens can report. Commissioner Lahore. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider stated that the department is lifting around 6000 tons of waste on a daily basis with the help of LWMC workers and fleet. LWMC’s workshops are 24/7 operative to resolve the repair and maintenance issues of LWMC fleet.