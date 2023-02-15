Share:

ISLAMABAD - The British High Com­mission yesterday awarded Chevening Mentoring certifi­cates to Pakistani journalists. The High Commission host­ed a reception to present cer­tificates to the participants of the Chevening Mentoring Scheme for budding journal­ists from across Pakistan. The mentorship programme, which was launched in 2022, is designed to provide capac­ity building opportunities to young female and male journalists by engaging se­nior journalists from the flagship Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellowship (SAJP) to act as mentors. As part of the pro­gramme, four experienced journalists - two male and two female - developed be­spoke training modules, selected young journal­ists and then shared their knowledge and experience with their mentees in one-on-one leadership sessions and group discussions. Zoe Ware, Acting Deputy High Commissioner, at the Brit­ish High Commission Islam­abad, said: “I was delighted to host such inspiring Cheve­ning mentors and mentees at the High Commission. The Chevening mentorship programme for journalists is a fantastic addition to our internationally renowned scholarship programme. It promotes inclusion, and unlocks talent, which will inevitably lead to a more diverse media landscape in Pakistan.” Chevening schol­arships are a cornerstone of the UK’s public diplomacy efforts in Pakistan which is an important member of the Commonwealth community. The British High Commis­sion is actively encouraging more women to apply for Chevening scholarships.