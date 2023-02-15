Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Cabinet has allowed the Power Division to recover Rs52 billion pending amount from the electricity consumers on account of Fuel Charges Adjustments (FCAs) for the months of June-July 2022. The FCA collection was earlier deferred.

The Federal Cabinet through circulation has approved the recovery of Rs52 billion on account of two FCA, and also Rs10.34 billion waiver in the electricity bills of the consumers of the flood-hit areas, official source told The Nation.

It is worth to note that NEPRA had determined the FCAs of Rs9.8972/unit and Rs4.3435/unit for the months of June and July 2022, respectively. The FCA for both the months was supposed to be charged in the billing months of August and September 2022, respectively, for XWDiscos.

For the consumers of K-Electric, the regulator had determined an increase of Rs9.8972/unit on account of FCA to be charged in the August 2022 billing cycle. Similarly the tariff was increased by Rs8.0909/unit on account of FCA for June 2022, which was supposed to be charged in September 2022. Since the July FCA was negative Rs4.1171/ unit, therefore for June FCA the consumers were supposed to pay only an additional Rs3.9738/unit instead of Rs8.0909/ unit hike determined by NEPRA on account of June FCA.

To provide relief to the consumers, the Prime Minister directed to stagger the recovery of June and July FCAs. It was decided to recover the FCA in six monthly instalments. However, so far Power Division is unable to bill and recover the FCAs, from the electricity consumers, applicable for the months of August and September 2022.

Now succumbing to the pressure from IMF, the government has finally allowed the Power Division to recover the FCA amount from the power consumers.

Following the cabinet’s approval the burden of Rs52 billion on account of FCA will be transferred to the power consumers. Similarly, the cabinet also approved that electricity bills for the months of August and September 2022 would be waived off for non-ToU domestic consumers up to 300 units of the flood-affected areas, the source maintained. This would have a subsidy requirement of Rs10.34 billion, the source added.