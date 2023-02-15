Share:

The KP government’s decision to introduce carbon credits in the province is not only a reflection of its success in utilising renewable energy efficiently but marks an important milestone for the country; selling a portion of its unused carbon budget to generate income that can be used to finally distance ourselves from finite, expensive and pollution-causing fossil fuels. This development is an example of what opportunities lie ahead should Pakistan transition to greener and more sustainable technology.

The Paris Agreement set up carbon credits for each country which essentially meant that they were allocated a certain amount of emissions on a yearly basis. Should states or organisations not be able to utilise them fully, they have the freedom to trade or sell their credits for a profit; an option that the KP government is looking to explore. The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation has been generating clean energy through hydropower and solar projects for the last three decades, resulting in a legitimate claim of its share in the market. In fact, this unused carbon budget can generate at least $60 million for the province on an annual basis. This is a stunning amount of money that can be earned with virtually no costs or drawbacks.

We are living in a world where there is great emphasis on sustainability because of the climate crisis and certain incentives have been extended to countries that play their part in reducing carbon emissions. Incorporating renewable energy in the power generation system has clearly brought about benefits for KP and the rest of the country could follow in its footsteps and reap the environmental and financial perks that come along with assuming greater social responsibility. Meanwhile, there should be some policies and frameworks adopted to ensure that the funds generated through trading carbon credits are allocated toward the proliferation of renewable energy and green technology. If this is done successfully, we may even be able to earn more through exporting outputs like electricity like Germany.