JEDDAH-The Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah and the Bank of Punjab have partnered to promote the Roshan Digital Account. The event, which was held in a local hotel, aimed at raising awareness about this lucrative financial product.

At the event, representatives from the Bank of Punjab provided an overview of the benefits of the Roshan Digital Account and answered questions from attendees. Consul General Khalid Majid, in his remarks, said: “We are proud to be able to offer our citizens abroad the opportunity to access banking services from Pakistan without needing to visit a physical branch. This will make it easier for them to manage their finances and investments back home. As far as the overall economic situation in the Kingdom, the sound economic policies of the Saudi government, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, are very lucrative and provide an open and welcoming environment for foreigners to live and work in the Kingdom”.

The Roshan Digital Account is a secure online banking platform that enables Pakistani expatriates to open and maintain their own bank accounts from anywhere in the world. It provides the user with greater access to a variety of convenient banking services, including money transfers and investments. The account also offers customers attractive rewards and exclusive offers on select products and services. The event was a great success and was well attended by a diverse group of people from the Pakistani diaspora, including representatives of ethnic media.