Share:

LONDON - The controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond will not be used in the coronation, says Buckingham Palace. Instead Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown, which has been taken out of the Tower of London to be resized for the 6 May coronation. It is thought to be the first time in “recent history” that an existing crown will be “recycled” for a coronation. Diamonds from Queen Elizabeth II’s jewellery will also be added.Camilla, who will be crowned alongside the King at Westminster Abbey, has had to cancel her public engagements this week after testing positive for Covid. Ownership of the Koh-i-Noor, one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, has been disputed, and there were concerns about a diplomatic row with India if it had been used.

India has made several claims to be the rightful owner of the diamond, which was used in the coronation of the Queen Mother.

Instead, Buckingham Palace says Camilla will be crowned with Queen Mary’s crown - and claims its re-use is in the “interests of sustainability and efficiency”. In a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, the crown will be reset using diamonds from her personal jewellery collection, using diamonds known as Cullinan III, IV and V. These diamonds were worn by the late Queen in brooches and were taken from the Cullinan diamond, discovered in South Africa.

WhAt WE kNoW About thE CoroNAtIoN loNG WEEkENd So fAr:

Saturday 6 May: Coronation service in Westminster Abbey; coronation carriage procession; Buckingham Palace balcony appearance Sunday 7 May: Concert and lightshow at Windsor Castle; Coronation Big Lunch street parties Monday 8 May: Extra bank holiday; Big Help Out encouraging people to get involved in local volunteering. Although it is far from being the largest or most flawless diamond in the world, the Koh-i-Noor’s storied history has marked it out as perhaps the most controversial.