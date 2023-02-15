Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday extended stay on imple­mentation of the Lahore Master Plan 2050 for another two weeks. The court also ordered for obtaining services of an international or local consultant for re-examination of the master plan.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a petition, filed by a citizen, Abdul Rehman, challenging the Lahore Master Plan 2050. Lahore Development Author­ity (LDA) Director General Amir Ah­mad Khan and other officials ap­peared during the proceedings.

The court observed that the plan would become functional till 2050, and it would affect the citizens, while regretting that the societies were formed overnight by abolish­ing farmlands. Damage was being caused to the economy by depriving farmers of their lands, it added.

The court further noted that, due to the current pollution situation, our survival was in danger, adding that “we should examine the mat­ter”. Subsequently, the court ad­journed further hearing for anoth­er two weeks and extended stay on implementation of the Lahore Mas­ter Plan 2050.

The petitioner had challenged the Lahore Master Plan 2050, say­ing that the agriculture area of the city had been converted into an ur­ban area without any justification. He expressed apprehension that under the plan, thousands of trees would be cut and it would cause catastrophic environmental dam­age. He submitted that the plan was launched with mala fide inten­tion and pleaded with the court to set aside it.