DIR LOWER - On the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Deputy Commissioner Zubair Khan, the district administration started crackdowns against hoarding of petroleum products and recovered 25,000 litres of gasoline from an under construction pump.

According to an official communique, all additional assistant commissioners and assistant commissioners visited their respective sub-divisions and checked the supply of petrol and diesel to the public besides the computerised gauge.

Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Muhammd Daud acting on a tipoff conducted a raid on an under construction petrol pump and recovered 25,000 litres of petrol illegally stored by the owner.