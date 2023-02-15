Share:

Attock - Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza visited subsidised flour sale/ trucking point at Fawara Chowk, Attock and reviewed the supply of flour to buyers and interacted with the citizens. DC Attock instructed District Food Controller not to make the citizens wait unnecessarily and ensure sale of the flour at fast pace. DC Attock said that strict action will be taken against the concerned flour mills for supply of substandard subsidized flour.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Attock paid a surprise visit to Attock city in the morning. He issued important instructions to Assistant Commissioner Attock and Chief Officer Tehsil Municipal Administration regarding cleanliness, he also issued instructions to Chief Officer Cantonment Board Attock on improving cleanliness of the area of ??Attock Cantt. DC ordered the concerned regarding cleaning and renovation of the general bus stand and also gave directions to make immediate seating arrangements for the commuters waiting at the bus stand.