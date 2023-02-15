Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Adnan Mehmood Awan said on Tuesday the district administration had prepared first consignment of relief goods for earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

The relief items include food hampers and warm blankets, while a donation of Rs4.5 million had also been depos­ited in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund by the students of schools. On the other hand, Flour Mills Association had also donated a cheque of Rs2.5 million to help the victims.

He gave details on the oc­casion of inspection of relief goods. Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas was also present on the occasion. The DC said that 310 food hampers con­tained 35 food items including sugar, cooking oil, dry milk, pulses and rice. Apart from this, around 700 blankets and baby blankets were also in­cluded in relief goods.

He said the district admin­istration would also send 600 more food hampers in next few days, while citizens could also deposit their donations in the relief campus. DC Adnan Mehm­ood Awan greatly appreciated the spirit of male and female students for donating Rs4.5 million. He said the amount had been deposited in the relief ac­count set up for earthquake vic­tims by the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the DC met Flour Mills Association Presi­dent Salman Cheema, Vice President (VP) Mateen Mehm­ood Butt, members Rizwan Chaudhry, Haji Munir Ahmed, Haji Rafique, Javed Khan alongwith District Food Con­troller (DFC) Azmat Ali.

The association presented a relief cheque of Rs2.5 million to the DC for earthquake vic­tims of Turkiye and Syria.

EIGHT RAMZAN BAZAARS TO BE SETUP IN CITY THIS YEAR: DC

Sialkot Deputy Commission­er Adnan Mehmood Awan said that eight Ramzan bazaars would be set up during the month of Ramzan this year.

10 petrol pumps which cre­ated artificial shortage of pe­troleum products were sealed and fined million of rupees. He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of the new district management team and officers of the dis­trict departments.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commis­sioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commission­ers (ACs) Ghulam Sarwar, Ah­san Mumtaz, Qamar Mehmood Manj, Faisal Ahmed, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Ex­tension Dr Sajjad Mehmood, DO Industries Rashida Batool, DFC Azmat Ali, Chief Officers Munic­ipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Faisal Shahzad, Alfat Rasool and Secretary Market Committee Abdullah Malik. DC Adnan Mah­mood Awan said that this year, wheat was cultivated on an area of 470,000 acres in the district. He said that there were no com­plaints regarding the supply of flour in the district, adding that three more flour mills were ap­proved for the supply of govern­ment wheat quota.