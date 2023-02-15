SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Adnan Mehmood Awan said on Tuesday the district administration had prepared first consignment of relief goods for earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.
The relief items include food hampers and warm blankets, while a donation of Rs4.5 million had also been deposited in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund by the students of schools. On the other hand, Flour Mills Association had also donated a cheque of Rs2.5 million to help the victims.
He gave details on the occasion of inspection of relief goods. Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas was also present on the occasion. The DC said that 310 food hampers contained 35 food items including sugar, cooking oil, dry milk, pulses and rice. Apart from this, around 700 blankets and baby blankets were also included in relief goods.
He said the district administration would also send 600 more food hampers in next few days, while citizens could also deposit their donations in the relief campus. DC Adnan Mehmood Awan greatly appreciated the spirit of male and female students for donating Rs4.5 million. He said the amount had been deposited in the relief account set up for earthquake victims by the Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, the DC met Flour Mills Association President Salman Cheema, Vice President (VP) Mateen Mehmood Butt, members Rizwan Chaudhry, Haji Munir Ahmed, Haji Rafique, Javed Khan alongwith District Food Controller (DFC) Azmat Ali.
The association presented a relief cheque of Rs2.5 million to the DC for earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.
EIGHT RAMZAN BAZAARS TO BE SETUP IN CITY THIS YEAR: DC
Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said that eight Ramzan bazaars would be set up during the month of Ramzan this year.
10 petrol pumps which created artificial shortage of petroleum products were sealed and fined million of rupees. He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of the new district management team and officers of the district departments.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Ghulam Sarwar, Ahsan Mumtaz, Qamar Mehmood Manj, Faisal Ahmed, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Dr Sajjad Mehmood, DO Industries Rashida Batool, DFC Azmat Ali, Chief Officers Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Faisal Shahzad, Alfat Rasool and Secretary Market Committee Abdullah Malik. DC Adnan Mahmood Awan said that this year, wheat was cultivated on an area of 470,000 acres in the district. He said that there were no complaints regarding the supply of flour in the district, adding that three more flour mills were approved for the supply of government wheat quota.