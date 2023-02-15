Share:

Rawalpindi - The water supply from Khanpur Dam for the city and other cantonment areas would be less than the routine from 15 to 25 February as civic authorities dredge the water channel from the dam to the filtration plant.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) would begin dredging of the canal today (Wednesday).

These views were expressed by Managing Director (MD) WASA Muhammad Tanvir here on Tuesday. He said that the annual dredging of Khan Pur Dam is done in the month of February purpose of which to clean the dirt and repair leakages in the pipelines for smooth flow of water. He said that the process of cleaning pipelines will be completed within 10 days due to which water supply to the city and other Cantt and garrison areas will remain less than routine.

The areas, residents of which will be affected, included Pirwadhai, Dhoke Mangtal, Dhoke Hassu, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Shamasabad and Double Road. He advised the citizens to store water for daily use and avoid from wastage of commodity.

He said that the citizens can contact on WASA’s emergency toll free number 1334 for assistanc