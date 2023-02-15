Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh Police registered a case against fertilizer dealers for selling fertilizers at ex­orbitant prices here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the dealer named Aamir Shehzad was charging Rs3,200/bag of urea against the recommended price of Rs2,500.

Price Control Magis­trate Ghulam Shabbir Gashkuri conducted a raid and registered a case against the dealer.

He stated that no one would be allowed to exploit the farmers and the sale of fertilizer at recommended prices would be ensured.

TWO PEOPLE BOOKED FOR AERIAL FIRING

Two people were booked for aerial firing in an attempt of occupy­ing a plot. A source from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station said the accused identified as Waqas and Haroon Alam were seen carrying arms at a place situated in its jurisdiction. They start­ed a fierce clash with the opponent group during an attempt to occupy a disputed plot.

In the meantime, both of them resorted to aeri­al firing to spread panic across the area and fear among the opponents. However, they fled when police reached the spot upon receiving the in­formation. Police regis­tered a case on charges of exhibiting weapons and aerial firing which are considered criminal offenses under the law. It’s said that the same criminals were already wanted by the police in similar cases. Search for the criminals was un­derway, the source said