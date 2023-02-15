Share:

PESH AWAR - Taking notice of unauthorised commercial activities in residential areas, the district administration on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan sealed five illegal godowns in Kohati area here and arrested the owners.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar received complaints that the commercial activities were being carried out inside houses in the residential area of Kohati due to which the residents were facing severe problems.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Junaid Shah visited the area and found warehouses inside residential units.

The administrative officers sealed all the five godowns, arrested the owners and started legal action against them.

DC Peshawar directed administrative officers to regularly visit residential areas and take legal action against commercial activities. He appealed to the public to report complaints about commercial activities in residential areas to the control room number 0919211338 of the district administration Peshawar.