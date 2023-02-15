Share:

ECP meets in Islamabad today to discuss way forward for Punjab, KP polls.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Chief Election Commis­sioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has called a con­sultative meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding the general election of the Provincial Assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednes­day (today) at the Elec­tion Commission of Pa­kistan Secretariat, in Islamabad.

According to the offi­cials, the meeting will discuss the way for­ward for general elec­tions of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies.

On the other hand, a consultative meeting held in Lahore between the Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and the senior officials of the Election Commission to fix a date for Punjab Assem­bly elections in the light of Lahore High judg­ment remained incon­clusive as the governor expressed his inability to do so citing constitu­tional reasons.

Secretary Election Commission of Paki­stan Umar Hamid Khan, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Punjab IG, Dr Usman, Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab, Bar­rister Nabil Awan, Spe­cial Secretary to Gov­ernor Punjab, Umar Saeed, Special Secre­tary to Election Com­mission, Zafar Iqbal, Director General (Law) Election Commission, Muhammad Arshad Khan, Additional Di­rector General Elec­tion Commission, Syed Nadeem Haider, Depu­ty Director Coordina­tor Election Commis­sion, Muhammad Nasir Khan, Director, Abdul Hameed, Deputy Di­rector Huda Ali Gauhar attended the meeting held at the Governor

The Election Commission told the governor that this consultative meeting was being held as per the order of the Lahore High court to decide about the date of holding general elections for the Punjab Assembly. According to details of the meeting released by the Elec­tion Commission, the governor maintained that since he had not dissolved the Punjab Assembly, he was not authorised to give the date of election under the Consti­tution. “In this situation, his sug­gestion would not be binding on the Election Commission”, stated the governor while asserting that he did not want to take any ex­tra-constitutional and legal action.

Apart from this, the governor also took the position that the Lahore High Court decision re­quired interpretation for which he was taking the legal course so that the necessary interpretation of the constitution and law could be made. “Therefore, he did not give the date for Punjab Assembly elections,” according to the media release. Besides, the governor told the ECP representatives that the chief secretary and IG Punjab had already given a detailed briefing to the Election Commission regard­ing the financial and security is­sues of Punjab at the Election Com­mission Secretariat Islamabad on February 8, 2023; and hence there was no need of any fresh briefing from the two officials again in to­day’s advisory meeting.

Also, a handout issued from the Governor House said that the meet­ing concluded with the remarks that some matters including some as­pects of the consultative role of the governor in the Lahore High Court’s decision require clarification and interpretation for which the court will be approached after consulta­tion with legal and constitutional experts. Sources privy to Tuesday’s meeting said that the Punjab gover­nor would file an intra-court appeal against the LHC decision of Febru­ary 10 directing the ECP and the governor to appoint a date for the Punjab Assembly elections