Says about 3200 people got themselves registered in Lahore for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek;.
ISLAMABAD - PTI focal person for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the opposition party would resist every unconstitutional move of the ruling coalition to ensure supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law.
Addressing a press conference here, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Ejaz Chaudhry made it clear that millions of workers from all over the country were ready to go to jail, as only in Lahore, about 3200 people have registered themselves so far. He stated that each district group who offered themselves for court arrest would be accompanied by five parliamentarians, as the party workers would not be left alone. “Therefore, he warned that the powerful circles should be mindful of using any unconstitutional step.” PTI Chairman Imran Khan would announce the date for the movement, he added. However, he said that in the resistance, they would not opt to tread on the path of violence in order to protect and safeguard the countrymen from the “fascism of the imported government.” Ejaz Chaudahry stated that the government used all brutal tactics against PTI leaders and workers including coercion and torture, besides stripping them naked. He made it clear that the peaceful political freedom struggle was against those who brought the world’s only Muslim nuclear force to its knees. The PTI senator went on to say that despite the lapse of 30 days since the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, the govt was yet to announce elections date clearly violating the Constitution. He stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and governor Punjab were committing contempt of court by not giving election schedules despite clear directives from the Lahore High Court (LHC). Senator Chaudhary said that only 59 days were left to hold polls but the ECP and government were merely holding meetings one after another instead of chalking out strategies to hold polls within the given timeframe.
He expressed his surprise that funds, police and Rangers were available for the by-elections of the National Assembly but not for the provincial assemblies’ elections. It is beyond understanding, as the federal government is looking for lame excuse to delay the polls but it would not work anymore, he added. He stated that the government was undermining the independence of the courts by not implementing their orders, adding that the PTI would not allow violation of the Constitution under any circumstances. The PTI leader warned that the government was taking the country towards a dangerous ditch, as the 13 parties had joined together for political stability but everything was going otherwise. He further said that the monster of terrorism was raising its ugly head once again but the government seemed least bothered to tackle this menace. Criticizing the government’s plan to impose Rs 170 billion additional levies, he said that the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ would be commenced to build pressure to holding general elections in the country