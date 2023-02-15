Share:

Says about 3200 people got themselves registered in Lahore for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek;.

ISLAMABAD - PTI focal person for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the opposition party would resist every unconstitutional move of the ruling coalition to ensure supremacy of the Con­stitution and rule of law.

Addressing a press confer­ence here, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice Presi­dent Ejaz Chaudhry made it clear that millions of workers from all over the country were ready to go to jail, as only in La­hore, about 3200 people have registered themselves so far. He stated that each district group who offered themselves for court arrest would be accompa­nied by five parliamentarians, as the party workers would not be left alone. “Therefore, he warned that the powerful cir­cles should be mindful of using any unconstitutional step.” PTI Chairman Imran Khan would announce the date for the movement, he added. However, he said that in the resistance, they would not opt to tread on the path of violence in order to protect and safeguard the coun­trymen from the “fascism of the imported government.” Ejaz Chaudahry stated that the gov­ernment used all brutal tactics against PTI leaders and workers including coercion and torture, besides stripping them naked. He made it clear that the peace­ful political freedom struggle was against those who brought the world’s only Muslim nucle­ar force to its knees. The PTI senator went on to say that de­spite the lapse of 30 days since the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, the govt was yet to announce elections date clearly violating the Constitution. He stated that the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) and governor Punjab were commit­ting contempt of court by not giving election schedules de­spite clear directives from the Lahore High Court (LHC). Sena­tor Chaudhary said that only 59 days were left to hold polls but the ECP and government were merely holding meetings one after another instead of chalk­ing out strategies to hold polls within the given timeframe.

He expressed his surprise that funds, police and Rangers were available for the by-elec­tions of the National Assembly but not for the provincial as­semblies’ elections. It is beyond understanding, as the federal government is looking for lame excuse to delay the polls but it would not work anymore, he added. He stated that the gov­ernment was undermining the independence of the courts by not implementing their orders, adding that the PTI would not allow violation of the Constitu­tion under any circumstances. The PTI leader warned that the government was taking the country towards a danger­ous ditch, as the 13 parties had joined together for political sta­bility but everything was going otherwise. He further said that the monster of terrorism was raising its ugly head once again but the government seemed least bothered to tackle this menace. Criticizing the govern­ment’s plan to impose Rs 170 billion additional levies, he said that the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ would be commenced to build pressure to holding general elections in the country