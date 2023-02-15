Share:

ISLAMABAD - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Direc­tor General Rafael Mariano Grossi will visit Paki­stan from today (February15-16, 2023).

During his two-day visit, DG IAEA will hold high level meetings and undertake visits to dif­ferent institutions employing nuclear technolo­gy in the fields of health, agriculture, industry and power generation, said a foreign ministry statement.

The visit will provide an opportunity to Paki­stan and the IAEA to explore avenues for further strengthening their ongoing cooperation in the area of peaceful applications of nuclear technol­ogy for the socio-economic development of the country, it said.

Pakistan is a founding member of the agency since 1957 and enjoys longstanding and mutually beneficial collaboration with the IAEA.