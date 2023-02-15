LAHORE - Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Asad Umar has said that his party will drag the imported government to the ballot box, PTI will defend the constitution and will not sit idle until the elections are held. If there is a deviation from the constitution, PTI will run a Jail Bharo Movement in the entire country, he added.
Talking to media outside Zaman Park along with PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, he said that PDM was afraid of going to masses, a constitutional crisis has arisen in the country, they know that the people were standing firmly by Imran Khan. “If election is held, the people will re-elect Imran Khan as their Prime Minister one more time with huge majority. The Election Commission is not fulfilling its constitutional responsibility,” he maintained.
“According to legal experts, deviating from the constitution is tantamount to treason, its punishment is enriched in Article 6. A of the constitution. Constitutional expert says that deviating from the constitution leads to the arrest of the Chief Election Commissione”, Asad further added. Stressing upon holding general elections as soon as possible he said an immediate election should be announced. Questioning the conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan he said, it is important to mention here that during an election in one of the constituency, people objected to rigging, on which the office of the Election Commission opened at night, he scoffed. He also said, the lawyer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s governor said that the governor has an exception to not hold elections, today the judges have removed this misconception.
In view of the possibility of delaying the election by government, Asad Umar hinted to initiate Jail Bharo Movement and said, if any deviation is made from the constitution and an attempt is made to take away the democratic right from the people, the Jail Bharo Movement will be launched in the entire country, and all the party leaders will get themselves arrested in the Jail Bharo Movement. “I have faith in the judiciary, the era of Maulvi Tamizuddin has passed, today is the era of media, it is not possible to allow any kind of deviation from the constitution, the imported government will be dragged to the ballot box, PTI will defend the constitution and in any case, elections will be held,” he concluded.