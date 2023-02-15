Share:

LAHORE - Senior leader of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf Asad Umar has said that his party will drag the im­ported government to the ballot box, PTI will defend the constitu­tion and will not sit idle until the elections are held. If there is a de­viation from the constitution, PTI will run a Jail Bharo Movement in the entire country, he added.

Talking to media outside Za­man Park along with PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, he said that PDM was afraid of going to mass­es, a constitutional crisis has arisen in the country, they know that the people were standing firmly by Imran Khan. “If election is held, the people will re-elect Imran Khan as their Prime Minis­ter one more time with huge ma­jority. The Election Commission is not fulfilling its constitutional responsibility,” he maintained.

“According to legal experts, de­viating from the constitution is tantamount to treason, its pun­ishment is enriched in Article 6. A of the constitution. Constitu­tional expert says that deviating from the constitution leads to the arrest of the Chief Election Com­missione”, Asad further added. Stressing upon holding general elections as soon as possible he said an immediate election should be announced. Question­ing the conduct of Election Com­mission of Pakistan he said, it is important to mention here that during an election in one of the constituency, people objected to rigging, on which the office of the Election Commission opened at night, he scoffed. He also said, the lawyer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s governor said that the governor has an exception to not hold elec­tions, today the judges have re­moved this misconception.

In view of the possibility of delaying the election by govern­ment, Asad Umar hinted to ini­tiate Jail Bharo Movement and said, if any deviation is made from the constitution and an attempt is made to take away the democratic right from the people, the Jail Bharo Movement will be launched in the entire country, and all the party leaders will get themselves arrested in the Jail Bharo Movement. “I have faith in the judiciary, the era of Maulvi Tamizuddin has passed, today is the era of media, it is not possible to allow any kind of deviation from the constitu­tion, the imported government will be dragged to the ballot box, PTI will defend the constitution and in any case, elections will be held,” he concluded.