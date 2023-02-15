Share:

Peshawar - The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Tuesday directed the concerned police high-ups to beef-up security measures at under construction Bhasha Dam project.

The IGP issued these instructions during visit to the project site of Diamir Bhasha Dam. He directed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Haraza to further upgrade the security steps by making best use of the latest technology, install high quality CCTV cameras and concertina wire on boundary wall.

It was also directed that the standing operating procedure must be implemented for the movement of the Chinese engineers and foreign experts working on the projects in its true spirit. They were also directed to further improve the security plan for taking them to the base camp.

The IGP also directed for a comprehensive security strategy in the project area and strict implementation on it.