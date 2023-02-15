Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan held a high-level meeting on Tuesday at the Central Police Office to evolve strategy to shield foreign nationals and to maintain law and order situation in the federal capital.

All divisional Capital Police Officers, SSPs and other senior police officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting it was decided to install an entry and exit system at the entrance of the National Assembly Secretariat, complete data of all employees working in the National Assembly and Secretariat will be kept. Special cards will also be issued to employees.

During the month of January, the Islamabad Capital Police made foolproof security arrangements for 24 presidential programs, 12 programs of the Prime Minister office, one program of foreign VVIPs delegations, 116 foreign VIP programs, 138 national VIPs, 260 governments, 07 Senate sessions and 03 National Assembly sessions. The Islamabad Capital Police has taken stern legal action against 999 suspects, 16,470 suspicious, numberless motorcycles and 5,658 black glass vehicles through safe city cameras.

Whereas, black glasses and non-pattern number plate vehicles will not be allowed to enter the red zone and prompt action will also be taken against those violators. IGP Islamabad also directed the police officers to ensure the foolproof security of foreigners. Police teams should visit the residences of foreign nationals and ensure the installation of security cameras and these cameras should be connected with the centralized system of Safe City Islamabad, he added.

He further said that, trained staff should be deployed on their security and their data should be compiled and scrutiny should be ensured, he said, adding that the registration of all foreign nationals should be completed on time. He directed the officers to make the security arrangements in the federal capital Islamabad more stringent and effective in view of the recent security concerns.

Checking should be intensified at the entry and exit points of the city. Instructions should be issued to the officials deployed at the checkpoints during duty to make security more effective and keep a close watch on suspicious vehicles and individuals, the security of all important places and red zones of the city should be made foolproof.