ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday adjourned the hearing without issuing notices in a petition of the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking cancellation of PTI leader Senator Azam Swati’s bail in the controversial tweets case. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of a petition moved by the FIA requesting the court to cancel Swati’s bail after his another speech, wherein, he made controversial remarks against security institutions during an event in Rawalpindi. During the hearing special prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi appeared before the court and read out the transcript of Swati’s speech and also submitted copy of the transcript as well as the CD of his copy.

At this, the IHC Chief Justice asked from him that at what stage, the trial of case against Swati was in the court. Raja replied that the accused has not been indicted in this case so far.

Justice Aamer said that how an accused could be sent again to jail in a single crime and asked him to expedite the case against Swati. At this, the prosecutor requested the court to grant him some time so that he could submit more documents in this connection to satisfy the court.

Accepting his plea, IHC Chief Justice deferred the hearing of this case for indefinite period. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreeke-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM Shahbaz Gill also approached the IHC and challenged the sessions court decision to reject his acquittal plea in sedition case.

In the petition, the PTI leader prayed to the court to declare Islamabad district and sessions court ruling null and void and acquit him in the sedition case. Gill has cited the federation as respondent in the case. Shahbaz Gill also requested in his petition that the trial court proceedings be halted. He adopted the stance that the prosecution had failed to provide any evidence that could support the indictment.

The order of the trial court is a violation of Article 10(A) of the Constitution, he maintained. A district and sessions court in Islamabad has fixed February 27 for the indictment of Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case while additional sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra rejected Gill’s acquittal plea and decided to indict him in sedition case on February 27. In this matter, a case was registered against Gill at the Kohsar police station, Islamabad. He was accused of creating a divide in the state institution.