Special Assistant to Prime Minister Faisal Karim Kundi lambasted on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, claiming the latter changed the finance ministers to hide his incompetence.

Hitting out at Mr Khan, Mr Kundi claimed, "Imran kept his economic facilitators in all the ministries concerned with the country’s economy. "The inept premier, incompetent finance minister, and foreign minister had dragged the country to a quagmire."

Continuing to take a swipe at the Imran-led PTI, Mr Kundi claimed, "Imran Khan’s facilitators had plundered the money by creating a crises of flour, sugar, and fertilizer."