Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Vice President Sher­ry Rehman yesterday urged Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan to apologise to the masses for allegedly misleading them. Sher­ry Rehman, who is also the Federal Minister for Climate Change, said instead of creating a new narrative, Imran Khan should apolo­gise for perpetrating a false foreign con­spiracy narrative. In a series of tweets, the federal minister criticised the former prime minister on his contrary statements. Sena­tor Rehman said Imran Khan, who teaches morals to the youth, comes on television ev­ery day and hurls accusations at others. “Ev­eryone needs to create and follow a political code of conduct for the new generation,” she added. Referring to Imran Khan’s narrative, the PPP leader said the country had already suffered the worst division due to the politics of accusations and abusive language. After the agreement with the American lobbying firm, now Imran Khan had taken a complete U-turn from his “external conspiracy” nar­rative, she said. “Now, he sometimes blames his political opponents or the establishment. If there was an external conspiracy, then why Imran Khan retreated from his posi­tion,” Sherry Rehman queried. Sherry Rehm­an contended that the PTI workers should question Imran Khan about this change in his stance. “Actually behind the narrative of foreign conspiracy was a conspiracy against the national interests,” Sherry Rehman al­leged. “After the audio leaks, that conspiracy and plan to ‘play on the cipher’ has failed. Imran Khan is now blaming others to stay relevant in politics,” she added.