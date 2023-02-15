LAHORE - President University of Religions, Iran, Syed Abolhassan Navab said on Tuesday that Pakistan was pride of the Islamic world as it was custodian of the thought of poet, philosopher Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal – the voice which more powerful than the atomic bomb.
Addressing a seminar by Persian Department Punjab University at Al-Raazi Hall New Campus here, he said the main objective of Islamic revolution was self-reliance - best conceived by Allama Iqbal, adding that Allama Iqbal and Imam Khomeini had same view on self-confidence. “Presence of Allama Iqbal in Pakistan is a matter of pride for the people of the region and we breathe with the name of Pakistan,” he added