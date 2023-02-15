Share:

LAHORE - President University of Religions, Iran, Syed Abolhassan Navab said on Tuesday that Paki­stan was pride of the Islamic world as it was custodian of the thought of poet, philosopher Al­lama Dr Muhammad Iqbal – the voice which more powerful than the atomic bomb.

Addressing a seminar by Persian Department Punjab University at Al-Raazi Hall New Campus here, he said the main objective of Islamic revolution was self-re­liance - best conceived by Allama Iqbal, adding that Allama Iqbal and Imam Khomeini had same view on self-con­fidence. “Presence of Allama Iqbal in Pakistan is a matter of pride for the people of the region and we breathe with the name of Pakistan,” he added