Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will present the Finance Supplementary Bill 2023 in the National Assembly on Wednesday which meets at 3.30 pm.

The bill is aimed at amending certain laws relating to taxes and duties.

It was approved by the federal cabinet at its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad yesterday. It provides for a one percent increase in General Sales Tax and additional taxes on luxury items as part of the reforms related to the International Monetary Fund's Ninth Review.

Later the copy of the Finance Supplementary bill will be laid in the Senate.